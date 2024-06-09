Waterloo Capital L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 123,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 33,987 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPAB stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $25.75.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

