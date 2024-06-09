Waterloo Capital L.P. Has $473,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS PDEC opened at $37.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $815.82 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.86.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

