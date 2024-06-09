Waterloo Capital L.P. Increases Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,230 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,202,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,838,000 after acquiring an additional 177,582 shares during the last quarter. Cornell University bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,212,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,093,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,790,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,792,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,134,000 after buying an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2621 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

