Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $1.86 Million in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 190.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $88.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.65. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $84.18 and a 52 week high of $160.62.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 96.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. Bank of America raised their target price on Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Whirlpool

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.