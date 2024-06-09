Waterloo Capital L.P. Invests $581,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $75,489,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 30.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,361 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 948,659 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in BorgWarner by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,656,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,376,000 after purchasing an additional 761,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 18.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,132,000 after purchasing an additional 648,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 249,013 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $34.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

