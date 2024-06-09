Waterloo Capital L.P. Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Ndwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 98,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,749,000 after purchasing an additional 23,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of GLD opened at $211.60 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.90.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

