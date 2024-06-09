Waterloo Capital L.P. Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,101 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in International Business Machines by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $170.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $129.18 and a twelve month high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

