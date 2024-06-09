Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,356,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,301,178,000 after buying an additional 4,240,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,882 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,958,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,279 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,527,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,800,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $164.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $166.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

