Waterloo Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 499 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 499 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 21.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 113,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in BlackRock by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $5,641,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total transaction of $25,008,229.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,327,694.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BlackRock Stock Performance
BlackRock stock opened at $768.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $780.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $789.12. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $845.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.26% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.