Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes $1.90 Million Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 70,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 76,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.2 %

Lincoln National stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.