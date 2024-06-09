Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes $428,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
VBR opened at $183.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.29 and its 200-day moving average is $180.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
