Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes $492,000 Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
QUS stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.34. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99.
About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.