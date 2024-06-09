Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes $492,000 Position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

QUS stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.34. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

