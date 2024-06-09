Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes $515,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in S&P Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $428.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $426.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $429.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

