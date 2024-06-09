Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.10% of Global X SuperDividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 529,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,597,000 after purchasing an additional 89,240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,124,000.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDIV opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $782.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.82. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

About Global X SuperDividend ETF

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

