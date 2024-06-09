Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 161,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. owned about 0.13% of Ladder Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 36,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ladder Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,516,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 809,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 49,643 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 88.40, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.05%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

