Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

TT stock opened at $319.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $174.66 and a 52-week high of $338.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.10.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

