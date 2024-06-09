Waterloo Capital L.P. Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 111,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 79,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $300.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $304.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69 and a beta of 1.70. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $194.59 and a 12-month high of $328.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

