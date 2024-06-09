Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Waters were worth $222,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,839,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,092,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,563,000 after purchasing an additional 32,059 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Waters by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 973,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $322,017,000 after purchasing an additional 550,112 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 34.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,388,000 after purchasing an additional 212,754 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.20.

In other news, Director Richard H. Fearon purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, for a total transaction of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Waters news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $332.90 per share, with a total value of $332,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,283.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $302.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.71 and a 200-day moving average of $322.85. Waters Co. has a one year low of $231.90 and a one year high of $367.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $636.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. Waters’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

