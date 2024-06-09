Weik Capital Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VCSH opened at $76.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average of $76.98. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.