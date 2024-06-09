Weik Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Weik Capital Management decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.9% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $327.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

