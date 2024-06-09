Weik Capital Management Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,228 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of American Express by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,948.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $729,842.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Express from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $232.67 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $244.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

