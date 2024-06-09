Weik Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,880,000 after purchasing an additional 893,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $155.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day moving average of $151.07. The stock has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.83.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

