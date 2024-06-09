Weik Capital Management Sells 240 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.7% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %
KO opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.60%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,621.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,838 shares of company stock worth $11,220,064 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.