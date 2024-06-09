Weik Capital Management Sells 2,665 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Weik Capital Management lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,327 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 5.1% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,135,688 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,455,660,000 after buying an additional 392,783 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,622,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036,764 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,752,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,200,045,000 after purchasing an additional 371,163 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,734,141 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,220,690,000 after purchasing an additional 313,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,193,438,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.5 %

TJX stock opened at $107.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.44 and a one year high of $108.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

