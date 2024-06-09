Weik Capital Management Sells 275 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 2.9% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Biogen by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $225.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Biogen

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.