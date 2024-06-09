Weik Capital Management Sells 2,835 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Weik Capital Management lowered its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1,152.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 796,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,462,000 after purchasing an additional 733,097 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,543,000 after purchasing an additional 317,278 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,766,000 after buying an additional 168,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,759,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,958,000 after buying an additional 156,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $185,360.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MHK opened at $113.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.88. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

