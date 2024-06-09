Weik Capital Management Sells 370 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 958,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,972,000 after buying an additional 24,293 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,104,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,247,000 after purchasing an additional 124,811 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 236,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,220,000 after buying an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $199.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,087,847.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total value of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,399 shares of company stock worth $46,713,667 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

