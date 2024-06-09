Weik Capital Management Sells 65 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Weik Capital Management decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $190.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day moving average of $203.88. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Baird R W upgraded Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

