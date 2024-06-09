Weik Capital Management Sells 657 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Weik Capital Management lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 1.0% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,788.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $358,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 539,534 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $109,643,000 after acquiring an additional 192,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.70.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $227.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.62. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $194.60 and a twelve month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

