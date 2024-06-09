Weik Capital Management Trims Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 1.8% of Weik Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $136.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.41. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $131.43 and a twelve month high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

