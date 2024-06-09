Weik Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Weik Capital Management decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,086,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $297,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $39.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.57. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

