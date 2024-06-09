Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.51

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.90. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 66,910 shares trading hands.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.1113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 1,263.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

