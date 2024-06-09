Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.51

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.51 and traded as high as $4.90. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 66,910 shares trading hands.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.1113 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
