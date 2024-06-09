Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.34% from the stock’s current price.

UPS has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $137.64 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $133.58 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after buying an additional 200,297 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

