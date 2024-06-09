Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.8% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $38.38 and a 52-week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. HSBC boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

