Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WERN. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WERN

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

WERN stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.