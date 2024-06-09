Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 295,502 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,495,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,502 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of VICI Properties worth $79,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 63,541 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 125,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,144,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,375,000 after acquiring an additional 282,945 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in VICI Properties by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 29,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,192,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,666,000 after acquiring an additional 515,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at VICI Properties

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VICI

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE VICI opened at $28.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.74. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.