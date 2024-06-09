Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 333,901 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 54.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 944,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 333,901 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.0% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of EOG Resources worth $114,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.09.

View Our Latest Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $120.19 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.34 and a 52-week high of $139.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.91 and its 200-day moving average is $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.