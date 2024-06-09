Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 752,036 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,216,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,036 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Williams Companies worth $146,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC raised their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.45.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $41.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 79.83%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

