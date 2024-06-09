Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 8,053 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,053 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $470.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $448.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

