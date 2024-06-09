Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,384,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 418.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 305.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $212.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.63 and a 12-month high of $262.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.31.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.29.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

