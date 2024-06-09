Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $8,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $43.69 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $50.59. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.64.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 50.05%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

