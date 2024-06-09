Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,863 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of AGCO worth $18,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Down 0.5 %

AGCO stock opened at $103.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.91. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGCO

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.