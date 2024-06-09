Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,791 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $67,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,448,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hershey by 143.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,465,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,819 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 18,495.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,125,000 after purchasing an additional 294,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,911,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,427,000 after acquiring an additional 222,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $33,672,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Hershey from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $196.06 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $263.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 18.13%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

