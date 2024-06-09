Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 14,479 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,873 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,479 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hyman Charles D boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,166 shares of company stock worth $2,727,647. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.64 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

