Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 294,582 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,939,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,582 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $92,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,132,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,718 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 108,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,251,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,740,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.