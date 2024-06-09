Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 392 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $462.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $442.06 and its 200 day moving average is $427.30. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $465.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

