Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 5,845 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $97,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 67.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $513.55 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.65 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.15 and a 200-day moving average of $451.23.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.