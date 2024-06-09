Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 5,845 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises about 0.8% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $97,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 67.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.
Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $513.55 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.65 and a twelve month high of $542.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.15 and a 200-day moving average of $451.23.
Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.
Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Argus upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.46.
Read Our Latest Research Report on DPZ
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Domino’s Pizza
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/3 – 6/7
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Geron Corporation: FDA Approval Fuels Stock Price Surge
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Intel’s Secret Plan for a Double-Digit Stock Rally Revealed
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.