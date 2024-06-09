Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 7,612 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $789,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA opened at $337.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $319.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.