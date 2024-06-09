Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys 8,498 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.34% of DTE Energy worth $78,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,076,000 after acquiring an additional 399,646 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after acquiring an additional 724,561 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,212 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,314,000 after buying an additional 137,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,923,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,937,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.44.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $117.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

