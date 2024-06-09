Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,158,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $147.54 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $129.12 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.18.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HES. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.83.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

